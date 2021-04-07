Tirupati temple suspends sarva-darshan tokens from Monday

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has announced the suspension of issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens at Tirupati from April 12, Monday.

The decision, the temple board officials said, was taken in the wake of the steep spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, and also locally.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,331 new cases – the highest figure since November. 296 of these fresh positive cases are from the Chittoor district where the revered Lord Venkateshwara temple is located.

Out of the 11 Covid-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, four are from Chittoor.

“A large number of Covid-19 cases are being reported again in Tirupati city. Since thousands of devotees have to wait at the Bhudevi complex and Vishnu Nivasam for the time slot tokens, there is a big threat of virus spread,” TTD officials stated on Wednesday.

After easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, the TTD was allowing over 50,000 pilgrims inside the temple every day.

“While the Sarva Darshan tokens will be issued only till the evening of April 11, the online quota of Rs 300 darshan tickets would be continued. About 15,000 tickets would be available online daily,” a senior TTD official told DH.

TTD said the decision was taken keeping in view the safety of the devotees. “A resumption in issuing sarva darshan tokens will be informed accordingly.”

The celebrated shrine on the Tirumala hill was closed for about three months last summer due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. Earlier, the temple used to attract about 75,000 pilgrims, on average, daily.

The Sai Baba temple at Shirdi was closed from Monday night because of the alarming Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.