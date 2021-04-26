TN to allow oxygen plants at Sterlite Copper to function for four months

An all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed a resolution to operate oxygen plants at now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months under the supervision of a committee headed by the District Collector.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was attended by representatives from eight recognised political parties – AIADMK, DMK, Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI (M), PMK, and DMDK. The meeting was called days after the Supreme Court asked Tamil Nadu government why it cannot run the oxygen plants keeping in mind the Covid-19 outbreak.

Principal opposition, DMK, was represented by its Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, and organising secretary R S Bharathi. AMMK and MDMK, which were not invited for the meeting, issued statements asking the Tamil Nadu government to take over the premises and operate the oxygen plants for “greater good.”

Read | Vedanta offers to produce oxygen at its closed Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

The resolution passed at the end of the two-hour long meeting said it has been decided to reopen the oxygen plants for four months to produce oxygen through power supplied by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Corporation (TNEB). “At no stage, access will be given to copper smelter or the power plants inside the premises. The power supply by TNEB will be suspended after the said period,” the resolution read.

The meeting also resolved that the oxygen produced at the two plants should be provided only to Tamil Nadu, and can be shared with other states only after the needs here are fulfilled. Only those people who are directly involved in oxygen production will be allowed inside the plant with identity cards, and the government will provide necessary security arrangements, the meeting resolved.

The resolution also said a committee headed by the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, sub-collector, Environmental Engineer from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), two government officers who possess knowledge in oxygen production, and three representatives from anti-Sterlite protesters, NGOs, and public.

Also Read | Don't allow Sterlite plant to be opened in any form: Protesters to Govt

Sterlite Copper was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 following months of protests by locals and activists which was overturned by the National Green Tribunal the same year. The state government approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the NGT order.

The apex court stayed the order of the NGT and allowed Sterlite Copper to approach the Madras High Court, which upheld the government order. The case is now in the Supreme Court with Sterlite Copper challenging the Madras High Court verdict. The company's plea to access the plant for maintenance purposes has not been entertained by the court so far.