To remove hesitancy, Telangana Governor Soundararajan takes Covid-19 vaccine in a tribal hamlet

To dispel the myths about immunization and remove the hesitancy among the common people, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took the second dose of her Covid-19 vaccine in a tribal hamlet.

Raj Bhavan officials said the governor was concerned about the reports indicating a low percentage of vaccination among the tribal people.

So, on Monday, Dr Soundararajan got her Covishield second dose along with the women of KC Thanda, a tribal habitation in Maheshwaram near Hyderabad.

In her speech in Telugu at the event, the governor motivated the tribal people to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presence of the governor, officials said, got the locals interested in getting vaccinated at the centre set up for the purpose.

“Indigenous vaccine development is a big achievement for us. Even many developed countries do not have their own vaccine,” the governor said in reference to the homegrown Covaxin of the biotech firm Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad.

“We have helped many countries by supplying them Covid-19 vaccines. We are witnessing the world’s largest vaccination in our country,” she added.

The governor appealed that “each one of us should play the role of a vaccine ambassador motivating others to get vaccinated after their turn.”

“I am positive that the tribal people across the state will now come forward to get vaccinated. I hope this tribal habitation will be 100 per cent covered in a couple of days,” she said.

About 1.23 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Telangana till now.