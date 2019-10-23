Traffic fines in Kerala reduced

DHNS
DHNS, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,
  • Oct 23 2019, 19:17pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 23:34pm ist

The Kerala Government on Wednesday reduced the fines for various traffic offences considering public resentment towards the enhanced fines fixed by the centre.

The fine for not using seat belt or helmet has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Fine for rash driving and use of mobile phone while driving was fixed at Rs 2,000 and social service, while it was fixed at Rs 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 by the centre. Fine for drunken driving was not reduced, while that for various offences like over-speeding and racing were reduced.

Enforcement of the enhanced fines were kept in abeyance in the state as the state government was considering reducing the fines.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala government
Kerala
Traffic fines
Comments (+)
 