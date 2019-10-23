Traffic fines in Kerala reduced

The Kerala Government on Wednesday reduced the fines for various traffic offences considering public resentment towards the enhanced fines fixed by the centre.

The fine for not using seat belt or helmet has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Fine for rash driving and use of mobile phone while driving was fixed at Rs 2,000 and social service, while it was fixed at Rs 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 by the centre. Fine for drunken driving was not reduced, while that for various offences like over-speeding and racing were reduced.

Enforcement of the enhanced fines were kept in abeyance in the state as the state government was considering reducing the fines.