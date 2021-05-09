TV journalist Vipin Chandh dies of Covid-19

TV journalist Vipin Chandh dies of Covid-19

He was 42 and is survived by his wife and child

Chandh, who was very active in reporting even during the second wave of the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was in home quarantine. Credit: iStock Photo

Television journalist Vipin Chandh, the chief reporter of Mathrubhumi News here, died of Covid-19 related complications in the city early on Sunday, his family said.

Chandh, who was very active in reporting even during the second wave of the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was in home quarantine. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the neighbourhood. When his condition deteriorated after an attack of pneumonia, he was shifted to a better medical facility in Kochi, where he died at 2 am on Sunday.

A native of Alangad in Ernakulam district, Chandh began his journalism career in 2005. He joined Mathrubhumi News in 2012.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of Chandh. "This is a sad loss to Malayalam journalism. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Khan tweeted.

