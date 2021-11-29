Two die in poison gas leak at Vizag pharma city

The bodies have been shifted to the King George Hospital here for post-mortem

IANS
IANS, Visakhapatnam,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a tragic development, two young men died after reportedly inhaling poisonous gases at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parswada. The mishap took place at the sewage pump house in the wee hours of Monday, police sources said.

The deceased, identified as Manikanta (22) and Durgaprasad (21), were contract workers on the night shift. According to police sources, the two workers inhaled toxic gases leaking from a valve that they were turning. Both of them died on the spot.

Police are investigating the matter, and said the leak has been contained.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to the King George Hospital here for post-mortem.

Monday's incident is the latest of several mishaps in the port city over the past two and a half years. In May 2020, styrene vapours leakage at the LG Polymers plant had left 12 people dead.

