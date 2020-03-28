Two more coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu

Two more coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 28 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 13:36 ist
People maintain social distance as they wait to buy essentials at Vadasery Christoffer Bus stand during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kanyakumari, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40, the government said.

Both men had recently returned from abroad. While a 42-year-old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, had arrived here from the West Indies, the other, a 49-year-old. had come to the city from the United Kingdom.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Kumbakonam resident is being treated at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital and the other man at a private hospital in Vellore.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in its twitter handle said both had transited via the Middle East. "#UPDATE: TN has 2 new +ve cases. 42 Y M, Kumbakonam, return from West Indies at #TMCH Thanjavur. 49 Y M, from Katpadi, return from UK at #Vellore Pvt Hosp. Both travelled from abroad transit via Middle East. Pts are in isolation & stable. @MoHFW_INDIA / @CMOTamilNadu / @Vijayabaskarofl." 

