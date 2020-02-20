Two youths booked under POCSO in Karnataka

In separate incidents, police have arrested two youths under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in Taluk, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

A girl had gone missing from her house on February 16. The parents’ search for the girl turned futile and they lodged a police complaint. The police traced the girl at a village in Chamarajanagar Taluk, based on the mobile phone calls. Upon inquiry, it has come to light that the girl and the youth were in a relationship. As the girl was minor, the police arrested the youth and booked a case under POCSO.

In a similar case, a 16-year-old girl, who left home for college on February 15, did not return home. Based on the complaint lodged by her parents, the police traced the girl out at a village in Mandya district. The couple were in love and had eloped, said the youth. A case was booked under POCSO.