Under pressure from KC(M), CPI(M) forced to replace Pala chairperson candidate

The ruling CPI(M) on Thursday was forced to replace its councillor Binu Pulikkakandam, who was considered for the post of chairperson of Pala Municipality here, following stiff opposition and protest by its LDF coalition partner Kerala Congress (M).

As Pulikkakandam, the only Councillor who had won from the Pala Municipality on the CPI(M) symbol in the last civic body polls, was excluded after several rounds of talks, Josin Bino, a party-backed independent member, was made the candidate and won the key post. Both the parties have been sharing power in the 26-member municipality, where KC(M) has 10 members, CPI(M) has 6 and the CPI one member.

The Marxist party reportedly yielded to the adamant stand taken by KC(M) against choosing Pulikkakandam as Chairperson as they alleged that he had attacked one of their councillors during the time of the 2021 Assembly polls inside the Municipality complex. The CPI(M) had to give in to the pressure even ignoring the strong objection raised by its local leadership to avoid further strain of political ties with KC(M), party sources said.

Also Read | Ezhava community leader terms Shashi Tharoor as anti-backward classes

The controversy erupted recently after Anto Jose Padinjarekkara of KC(M) tendered his resignation as Chairperson and the Marxisty party was all set to create history by taking over the chairmanship of the Pala Municipality for the first time in its history. Pulickakandam, who openly expressed his displeasure against KC(M), said it was "political betrayal" but asserted he was accepting his party's decision.

"I came to the council with a good majority. It was the day of betrayal by a political party. I am a victim of intolerance of that party...Time will give a befitting reply to all these," he said during the Council meeting after the chairman election. He also said he would soon send an open letter to KC(M) supremo Jose K Mani on the matter. Though the sharp differences that cropped up between the two LDF partners had made headlines earlier, CPI(M) district secretary A V Russel and KC(M)'s Padinjarekkara had rubbished the reports. After severing its over three-decade-long ties with the Congress-led UDF, the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) joined the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in 2020.