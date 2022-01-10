University exams in Tamil Nadu postponed indefinitely

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  Jan 10 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 14:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state, the government said on Monday.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin who was keen on students' welfare.

"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announced later," he told reporters here.

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.

Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335. 

