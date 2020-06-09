Upcoming book shop in Kerala grabs Paulo Coelho's attention

Even before its launch, a book shop in Kerala is receiving much attention for its design and even renowned Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho shared it on social media.

The book shop coming up near Aluva, about 20 kilometres from Kochi in Ernakulam district, has been designed with huge models of four popular books on its top, including Paulo Coelho's 'The Alchemist', resembling a bookshelf.

After someone who found the design interesting shared a photo of the shop on social media, it went viral and grabbed the attention of the renowned writer also. Paulo Coelho also shared it and it has now become a hit.

Aluva native Aji Kumar and his wife Manju, who are now running an engineering institution, are setting up the book shop out of their passion for reading. They also gave a different name for the shop, 'Once upon a time'.

Aji told DH that the design for the shop evolved during his discussions with his wife about giving an attractive design for the shop. They chose ten of their favourite books. But their architect friend suggested that only four would give a much attractive display.

Apart from 'The Alchemist', the other books modelled are 'Moby-Dick or The Whale' by Herman Melville, 'Aadujeevitham' (Malayalam) by Benyamin and J K Rowling's 'Harry Potter'.

"We never thought that our book stall's design would catch the attention of the internationally renowned writer. We are really thrilled as it has now become viral," said Aji who plans to formally open the book shop by July 1.