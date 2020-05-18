Will Wayanad's giant jackfruit make it to Guinness?

Wayanad's giant jackfruit eyeing entry into Guinness book

A massive jackfruit, weighing over 52 kg and 117 cm long, is eyeing to enter the Guinness record book. The fruit was found in a private plantation at Kappattumula in nearbyMananthavady and is likely to replace the existing Guinness record of the heaviest jackfruit globally.

Another giant jackfruit, weighing 51.500 kg, from Kollam, is also vying for the record books. As on date, the worlds heaviest jackfruit according to the Guinness came from India, the fruit weighed 42.72 kg and was 57.15-cm long with a circumference of 132.08 cm.

The 52-kg ripe fruit attracted the attention of residents who plucked it carefully and informed the panchayat officials. The panchayat informed the Department of Agriculture as to verify the claim and officially inform the Guiness World Record authorities. Agricultural officer K G Sunil said necessary documentation was completed on Monday and it would be sent to the Guinness authorities. The fruit, weighing 52.360 kg, is 117 cm long and has a circumference of 77 cm, he said. 

