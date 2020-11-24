Will do 'surgical strike' to send away Rohingyas, Pakistanis: Telangana BJP chief

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that they would conduct surgical strikes in old city areas to remove the Rohingyas and Pakistanis from Hyderabad.

The Karimnagar MP made the lurid remarks during his road show in the city in support of BJP candidates for the 1 December GHMC polls.

“Owaisi, be cautioned. After the BJP claims the Hyderabad mayor seat in these elections, we will launch surgical strikes in your old city and chase the Rohingyas and Pakistanis away. BJP takes that responsibility,” Bandi said.

The BJP leader was reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's alleged remarks that “what was home minister Amit Shah doing if Rohingyas were in large numbers in the city.”

“An election free of Rohingya, Pakistani etc voters is possible only when BJP is in power,” Bandi said

The BJP alleges that a large number of Rohingya refugees are registered as voters in Hyderabad's old city areas, where the AIMIM has strong influence.

Owaisi had accused the BJP leaders of indulging in hate politics for the sake of votes. “If there are 40,000 Rohingya voters in Hyderabad city as alleged, I challenge the BJP leaders to show at least a thousand such voters.”

On Monday, BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya said that the Owaisi brothers have barred development into the old city but allowed the Rohingya Muslims.

The Rohingya refugees, who are sheltered in various parts of the country, are also residing in camps in Hyderabad's old quarters.