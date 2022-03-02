With just hope and prayers, student finally reaches home

For Keralite Greeshma Rachel Thomas, the four years’ of her life as a medical student in Chernivtsi had been a pleasant experience till last week.

But, the generally calm but lively city in western part of Ukraine suddenly seemed to be gripped with anxiety and fear after the news of Russia’s military onslaught in the European nation broke out last week.

Long queues started forming in front of ATMs and grocery shops and anxious locals, who clearly knew they would be confined within their homes till the tension eases, could be seen buying articles in a frenzied spirit, she said.

A fourth-year student of the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, Thomas said the city was not at all the same when she and her friends went out on the morning of February 25, a day after the Russian offensive began, to buy some essential articles.

“There were long queues everywhere from right in front of ATMs to grocery shops. We did not get money from the first ATM counter as it went out of cash and we had to rush to the next one anxiously to find money for our travel,” she told PTI.

Hailing from Puthuppally in Kottayam district in the state, Thomas was one among the 250 Indian students who managed to reach the country the other day.

The student said she and other Indian students did not bother to rush back home initially as the university authorities assured them that there was the least possibility for the outbreak of war. It was also difficult for a majority of students to arrange flight tickets at the last minute.