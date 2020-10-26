Woman photographer in Kerala booked over picture she posted in social media

Photographer booked over picture on social media

The picture was reportedly taken as part of a recent photoshoot done in the Navaratri theme

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Oct 26 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 20:34 ist

A woman photographer was booked by police on Monday for posting on social media, a photograph of a woman dressed as a Hindu goddess "in a disrespectful manner" in nearby Aluva.

She withdrew the photograph after facing flak from Hindu outfits and apologised for "hurting sentiments."

The picture was reportedly taken as part of a recent photoshoot done in the Navaratri theme. Dia John was booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the Hindu Aikyavedi. She has been booked under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), police said.

"I'm extremely sorry that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent photoshoot which I did a few days back," she said in a Facebook post. She said she respects all religions and it would never be her intention to disrespect anyone. "On behalf of the entire team, we do sincerely apologise," she said in the post.

Kerala
Photograph
Arrest

