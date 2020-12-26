Youth murdered in Kerala in suspected honour killing

A youth was murdered in Palakkad district in Kerala on Friday, in what the relatives of the deceased are alleging was a case of honour killing, executed by his wife's relatives.

The man was identified as Aneesh, 27, son of Aramugham of Ilamandam near Thenkurussi, about 15 kilometres from Palakkad town. The police were learnt to have already nabbed his wife's father Prabhukumar and uncle.

Aneesh married Haritha three months ago in a sub-registrar office, whose family had opposed the couple's affair ongoing since their school days. The family allegedly disapproved of Aneesh as he belonged to a lower caste. He belonged to the blacksmith community, while his wife, belonged to Pillai community. Aneesh's family was financially weak, and Haritha hailed from a middle-class family.

As Aneesh rode his two-wheeler on Friday, two persons, alleged to be Haritha's father, Prabhukumar and uncle, blocked Aneesh and hacked him to death at Manamkulambu near Thenkurussi.

Palakkad Deputy SP P Sasikumar said that the exact provocation for the murder is yet to be ascertained. All angles are being probed.

Palakkad district police chief Sujithdas S told DH that although allegations of honour killing seem to be prima facie true, further clarification would be available only once the wife's statement was recorded, which may take some time.

Police sources said that there had been a complaint earlier regarding threats against Aneesh and the accused were warned. The Kerala Youth Commission suo motu registered a case in connection with the incident and sought a report from the district police chief.

Kerala has witnessed honour killings earlier. The killing of Kevin P Joseph of Kottayam district in 2018 by a gang involving his wife's brother had rocked the state. Accused in the case were sentenced to life term.