YSRCP imposes limit on possession of liquor bottles

In the run-up to the phased prohibition of liquor in Andhra Pradesh, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has ordered a quota system to people who love to drink.

Implemented from Wednesday the quota system allows one to purchase or possess only three bottles of Indian-made liquor or foreign liquor or six bottles of beer at a time.

Under the new excise policy which will be implemented from 1 October through GO number 411 issued on 24 September the Special chief secretary (Excise) D Sambasiva Rao says that a person can possess, at a time without permit, a maximum quantity of three bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) or an equal number of Foreign Liquor (of any size), or three bulk litres of denatured/methylated spirit or six bottles of beer (each of 650 ml) or two bulk litres of toddy.

The notification stipulates that a consumer cannot buy more than the permitted number of liquor bottles at a time. "A system will be in place wherein one cannot buy more quantity of liquor from multiple outlets or at different timings at the same outlets,” Nageshwara Rao, an officer on special duty at the AP Beverages Corporation, said.

As per the order, any person caught with more than he or she is permitted to possess will be prosecuted as per the excise laws.

The punishment for such offences attracts penalty ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 and/or imprisonment up to a maximum period of three years.

Other steps include reduction of a number of liquor outlets from the present 4,380 to 3,500 from 1 October. In addition, the retail outlets would be run by APBCL by outsourced staff. Over 503 outlets were taken over from private traders and are being run by the APBCL through its outlets with effect from 1 September.

From October 1, there will be no private traders and all shops are run by the corporation itself in the state. The retail outlets also will function for restricted hours from 10 am to 9 pm.

However, the sibling state of Telangana has postponed implementation of its own policy till next month.

At present, there are as many as licenced 2,216 retail liquor outlets, 840 bars and 27 clubs in Telangana. Besides, there are the huge number of unauthorized belt shops in rural areas.