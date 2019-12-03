Sr Adv Rajeev Dhavan says sacked from Ayodhya case

A day after the Muslims side filed a review petition in the Ayodhya case, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was their main counsel, on Tuesday claimed that he has been “sacked” from the case, apparently showing fissures among the counsel.

In a Facebook post, Dhavan wrote, “Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR (Advocate on Record) Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case.”

He further said he was informed that he was removed from the case because he was unwell. “This is total nonsense. The reason being floated is malicious and untrue," Dhavan further added on the social networking site.

Dhavan's assertion, however, led other counsel to use social media to put out a message that other Muslim parties would persuade him to remain in the matter. Advocate M R Shamshad, said on Twitter, “Dhavan has put his heart and soul in the matter and has been the main counsel for 6-7 parties. Because of one, the other parties shall not run away. They will persuade Dhavan.”

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, led by Maulana Arshad Madani, on Monday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's November 9 Ayodhya judgement.

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Uttar Pradesh and legal heir of plaintiff M Siddiq, Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi filed the plea in his name through AoR Maqbool.

After Dhavan's claim generated much heat, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an NGO, issued a press statement saying the senior counsel argued the title suit in an “excellent and praiseworthy manner”. Senior advocate Zafaryab Jeelani and others are drafting review petition, which would be settled by Dhavan, S Q R Ilyas, co-convener of Babri Masjid Committee said.

“He was abused by a small section of the people and filthy campaign was carried out in social media but nothing could deter him from arguing the case,” it said.