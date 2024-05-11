Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir | Nuanced biography of a 'caged lion'

Zutshi contends that despite Abdullah's claim as a champion against external authorities, his unwavering belief in his charismatic leadership and sole jurisdiction over defining Kashmiri identity consistently undermined his stated objectives. His life encapsulates the struggles of a regional leader navigating the demands of his region versus the nation-state while grappling with tensions surrounding religion, nationalism, and personality amid Kashmir's tumultuous politics. The research not only delves into Abdullah's journey but also explores broader questions about center-state relations in early postcolonial India and the challenges of navigating regional, religious, and linguistic diversity within modern statehood in South Asia and beyond.