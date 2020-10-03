State mourning tomorrow as tribute to Kuwait's Emir

State mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Kuwait's Emir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 15:20 ist
Kuwait's late emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday across India as a mark of respect to Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29.     

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings on that day, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29.     

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on October 4, 2020 throughout India," the spokesperson said.    

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on Sunday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kuwait
India

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

 