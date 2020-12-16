Stop defaming us: Protesting farmers to Centre

Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the Centre to stop "defaming" the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm sector laws and holding "parallel talks" with other outfits even as it saw a "moral victory" in Supreme Court's remarks to the Centre.

The 'Samyukt Kisan Morcha', which represents protesting farmer bodies, also announced that they will observe December 20 as 'Shraddhanjali Diwas' (Paying Homage to Martyrs) between 11 am and 1 pm in every village in memory of 30 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation that started on November 25.

The Morcha said the Centre should stop "defaming" the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

"We want the government to stop defaming farmers' agitation and holding parallel talks with other farmers' organisations," said Darshan Pal, a member of the 'Samkyukt Kisan Morcha', in his letter written in Hindi.

The letter comes against the backdrop of the government holding talks with several farmers organisations from different states, which are in support of the new laws. The protesters see it as an attempt to divide the organisations.

The Morcha leaders said the protest will continue till the three laws and Electricity Bill are withdrawn and that they would give their views on the Supreme Court's orders on Wednesday after a detailed study.

The Supreme Court has said that the Centre could form a committee to look into the matter. The farmers unions said the agitation will continue till the laws are repealed.

"The committee suggested by the Supreme Court will be fruitful only after the laws are withdrawn and the representatives of all National and Regional Farmers’ Organizations are represented in a decisive manner and should, therefore, be done only after repeal of the Acts. Detailed comments will be given after reading the judgement," a statement said.

The protesters said the participation of farmers is rising in Singhu, Tikri, Shahjahapur and Palwal, while a massive increase is expected in Ghazipur on Thursday. More than 1,000 members of Ekta Parishad from Maharashtra reached Palwal and 100 from Gujarat came to Shahjahapur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Noida as farmer leaders threatened to completely block the roads.

Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order. At present, only a small group are on a sit-in protest at the border point.

According to the police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Ghazipur, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed.