Supreme Court Collegium approves transfer of seven judges

In its first series of decisions, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday approved transfer of seven judges of the High Courts and recommended for elevation of two advocates and six judicial officers as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

However, the list of judges recommended for transfer does not include name of Gujarat High Court judge, Justice Nikhil Kariel, whose reported shifting has sparked protests among lawyers in the High Court.

Notably, the list included name of Telangana High Court judge, Justice A Abhishek Reddy, even though lawyers over there also opposed his transfer after the news broke out a few days ago.

In its meeting held on Thursday, the Collegium recommended for transfer of Justice Ms V M Velumani from Madras to Calcutta High Court, Justice Battu Devanand from Andhra Pradesh to Madras High Court, Justice D Ramesh from Andhra Pradesh to Allahabad High Court, Justice Mrs Lalitha Kanneganti from Telangana to Karnataka High Court, Justice Dr D Nagarjun from Telangana to Madras High Court, Justice T Raja from Madras to Rajasthan High Court and Justice A Abhishek Reddy from Telangana to Patna High Court.

The Collegium also recommended for elevation of advocates Anil Kumar Upman, Smt Nupur Bhati as Judges in the Rajasthan High Court.

It also approved elevation of judicial officers Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar, and Ashutosh Kumar as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

In another decision, the Collegium also recommended for making two additional judges as permanent judges of Chhattisgarh High Court namely Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas, and Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi.