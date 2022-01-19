Supreme Court pulls up Andhra Pradesh, Bihar over delay in Covid-19 death claims disbursal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for failing to make complete disbursal of Covid-19 death claims.
The apex courts has issued show cause notices to chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar asking why a contempt action should not be initiated against them.
The SC bench has asked them to remain present at 2 pm virtually and explain delay in disbursal of Covid death claims
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube