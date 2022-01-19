SC pulls up AP, Bihar over Covid death claims disbursal

Supreme Court pulls up Andhra Pradesh, Bihar over delay in Covid-19 death claims disbursal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 12:04 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for failing to make complete disbursal of Covid-19 death claims. 

The apex courts has issued show cause notices to chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar asking why a contempt action should not be initiated against them. 

The SC bench has asked them to remain present at 2 pm virtually and explain delay in disbursal of Covid death claims

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

