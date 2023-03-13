Supreme Court refers same-sex marriage issue to 5-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the matter related to recognition of marriage of same-sex couples to a 5-judge Constitution bench for hearing on April 18.

The Centre had opposed in the apex court a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause havoc in the delicate balance of personal laws and in accepted societal values.

It was submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country, it said.

In its affidavit, filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws.

(With PTI inputs)