Supreme Court to hear pleas against electoral bonds on December 6

The Supreme Court on Friday posted for December 6 pleas challenging provisions of Finance Act 2017, which paved way for anonymous electoral bonds.
The Centre told the apex court that methodology of electoral bonds is a transparent mode of political funding and it is impossible to get black money or unaccounted money.
More to follow...
