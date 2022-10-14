SC to hear pleas against electoral bonds on December 6

Supreme Court to hear pleas against electoral bonds on December 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 13:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday posted for December 6 pleas challenging provisions of Finance Act 2017, which paved way for anonymous electoral bonds.

The Centre told the apex court that methodology of electoral bonds is a transparent mode of political funding and it is impossible to get black money or unaccounted money.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Electoral bonds
Delhi

What's Brewing

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 