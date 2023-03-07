Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy Instamart’s billboard for Holi is being widely shared on Twitter with #HinduPhobicSwiggy trending on the platform

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2023, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 19:30 ist
Swiggy Instamart’s billboard for Holi which is being shared on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/ @ElvishYadav

Just a day before the festival of Holi, food delivery app Swiggy’s purported ad has sparked outrage on Twitter. The billboard was taken down after the backlash.

Swiggy Instamart’s billboard for Holi is being widely shared on Twitter with #HinduPhobicSwiggy trending on the platform.

The ad reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart," urging people not to indulge in the practice of breaking eggs on others' heads while celebrating Holi.

Replying to the ad in question, many Twitter users shared images of Swiggy ads from Christmas and Eid, and accused it of targeting only Hindu festivals.

      VHP leader Prachi Sadhvi, known for her controversial posts, has also supported the trend against Swiggy.   

 Many users even apparently uninstalled the app from their phones and called to boycott Swiggy.

Though there is no official statement from Swiggy on the matter, a source told PTI, "The billboard ads were only in Delhi-NCR and have been taken down now."

While former president of Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Hardik Bhavsar wrote, "Immediately Uninstalled", former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Arun Kumar Yadav wrote, "By promoting controversial billboards and posting reel, #HinduPhobicSwiggy has hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Swiggy must apologize to Hindu community and remove them immediately, or face consequences. Why is their lack of similar Ads during non Hindu festivals?"

(With PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Holi
Swiggy

What's Brewing

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 