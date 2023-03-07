Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Just a day before the festival of Holi, food delivery app Swiggy’s purported ad has sparked outrage on Twitter. The billboard was taken down after the backlash.

Swiggy Instamart’s billboard for Holi is being widely shared on Twitter with #HinduPhobicSwiggy trending on the platform.

The ad reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart," urging people not to indulge in the practice of breaking eggs on others' heads while celebrating Holi.

Replying to the ad in question, many Twitter users shared images of Swiggy ads from Christmas and Eid, and accused it of targeting only Hindu festivals.

• On Christmas - Merry Christmas

• On Eid - Eid Mubarak

• On Holi - BuraMatKhelo/Dont use Egg Such Exclusive Gyan can be expected only from @Swiggy#HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/KRmoS9z0Vl — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2023

VHP leader Prachi Sadhvi, known for her controversial posts, has also supported the trend against Swiggy.

Many users even apparently uninstalled the app from their phones and called to boycott Swiggy.

Hey @swiggy, it's not okay to give selective gyan on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel & Billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologize and take steps to promote cultural inclusivity. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/5Wy7obS7BL — Yogi Devnath 🇮🇳 (@YogiDevnath2) March 7, 2023

Though there is no official statement from Swiggy on the matter, a source told PTI, "The billboard ads were only in Delhi-NCR and have been taken down now."

While former president of Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Hardik Bhavsar wrote, "Immediately Uninstalled", former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Arun Kumar Yadav wrote, "By promoting controversial billboards and posting reel, #HinduPhobicSwiggy has hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Swiggy must apologize to Hindu community and remove them immediately, or face consequences. Why is their lack of similar Ads during non Hindu festivals?"

(With PTI inputs)