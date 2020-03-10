Hussain's brother held in connection with Delhi riots

Tahir Hussain's brother held in connection with Delhi riots

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2020, 08:07am ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 08:12am ist
Protestors hurl stones after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups at Maujpur area, in north-east Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in north-east Delhi over the new Citizenship Act. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Citizenship Act
AAP
Delhi Police
Intelligence Bureau
Comments (+)
 