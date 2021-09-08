Taliban will have to follow true Sharia that guarantees rights of all: Mehbooba Mufti

The Taliban, which has taken over the reins of Afghanistan, must follow true Sharia, which guarantees rights of all, including women, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

"Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. Its image in the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If it wants to govern Afghanistan, it will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Quran which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly," she told reporters after a function here.

If the Taliban follows the example of governance set by Prophet Muhammad in Madina, it will set an example for the world, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

She said that the Taliban should shun the hardline interpretation of Islam and Sharia if it wants to do business with the international community.

"If it does not, it will make matters difficult for the people of Afghanistan," Mehbooba added.

