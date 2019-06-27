Team to check trafficking through India-Myanmar borders

The Assam Rifles, guarding the 1,624-km Indo-Myanmar borders, is preparing a team to deal with the cases of human trafficking through the borders in the Northeast.

As part of the move, 81 Assam Rifles officials including five senior commissioned officers posted along the border in Manipur were provided training on trafficking and child abuse, at the border town Moreh, on Monday and Tuesday. The training was organised with the help of FXB India Suraksha, an NGO.

Another 90 personnel belonging to its border management cadre were also provided similar training on May 2 and 3.

"The officials were trained on the concept of human trafficking and its difference from migration and smuggling of migrants. The officials were explained about the modus operandi of traffickers and how grave the issue of organized crime is... The officials were explained about the vulnerability of Manipur and the role Assam Rifles has to play in combating the third largest crime in the world. Identification of victims and the procedures for handling cases were taught to the participants," said a statement issued by Assam Rifles.

“Victim-centric approach is mandatory while handling cases of human trafficking. A single agency cannot properly handle the issue and coordination among various stakeholders is a must,” said Satya Prakash, the programme manager of FXB India Suraksha.

Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2015, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1986 were discussed during the training.

Vulnerable border

Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh share the borders with Myanmar, vast stretch of which is still unfenced. This has helped the cross-border criminals such as human traffickers and those smuggling drugs, arms, gold and wildlife parts.

A total of 179 young Nepali citizens, mostly women, were rescued in Imphal and Moreh recently while they were allegedly being trafficked through Moreh border. They were supposed to be taken to Myanmar first and then to countries like Singapore and Malaysia. They were repatriated to Nepal.

"The main objective of the programme was to train the officials of the paramilitary force on strengthening vigilance as well as intervention mechanisms on combating human trafficking in Manipur," said the statement.

Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force in the country.