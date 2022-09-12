Teen raped, forced into sex with others by accused

Teen raped, forced by MP man, his mother to have sex with other men

The mother-son duo has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences

  Sep 12 2022, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 11:17 ist

A 22-year-old man and his mother from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh have been booked in connection with the rape of a teen girl from Jaripatka in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl is part of an event management firm and had gone to Bhopal in May and had met accused Abhishek Kuril, who lured her into a relationship and raped her, the official said. "The accused's mother Rajni (45) has also been booked as the two forced the girl to have physical relationships with other men as well, as per the complainant. He also uploaded her obscene photographs on social media after stealing her mobile phone," the official said.

The mother-son duo has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences and efforts were on to arrest them, the Jaripatka police station official said. 

Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
rape
FIR
Police
India News

