Telangana Governor, KCR greet Modi on birthday

PM Modi turns 71 this year

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 13:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 71; President, ministers extend wishes

"Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," the Governor tweeted on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a letter to Modi said, "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years."

