KT Rama Rao leaves for London en route Davos

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leaves for London en route Davos

The minister is expected to meet several businessmen and attract job-creating investments in the state

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 17 2022, 11:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 11:57 ist
State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Credit: Facebook/ @KTRTRS

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the world economic forum from May 22-26.

“Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The minister is expected to meet several businessmen and attract job-creating investments in the state. According to sources, Rao would be pitching for Telangana as an ideal destination for investments. A team of senior officials accompanied KTR, they said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
K T Rama Rao
United Kingdom
Davos
India News

What's Brewing

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 