10 more test coronavirus positive in Kerala, 10 recover

Ten more, including journalist and health worker, test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, ten patients recover

Rs 5,000 fine to be imposed in the state for not wearing mask

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 30 2020, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 02:45 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Ten more persons in Kerala, including three health workers and a visual media journalist, were tested COVID-19 positive, while ten got cured.

Six cases were found in the Kollam district in south Kerala. While two more persons in Kasargod district got infected, three in the district got cured.

Meanwhile, 3.2 lakh NRIs from Kerala so far registered on an online registration facility launched by Kerala for those who wished to return. Of this, 56,114 were those who lost their jobs abroad.

Registration facility for Keralites in other states was opened by Wednesday evening on registernorkaroots.org.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police have warned of a fine of Rs 5,000 for those who repeatedly violate the directive to wear masks while at public places and workplaces. For first time offenders, the fine will be Rs 200. For repeated offenders, it would be Rs 5,000, a statement from the state police said.

