The irony behind Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel prize.

On Oct 14, 58-year-old Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee won the prestigious Nobel Prize for Economics. Banerjee shared the award with his wife Esther Duflo and another American economist Michael Kremer for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Two days later, a report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, highlighted that India had slipped to the 102nd position in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, slipping from its 2018 rank of 95 and behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The irony and the story wrote itself. 

