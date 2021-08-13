The Lead | All Things Covid: All questions in vaccines answered

The Lead | All questions in Covid vaccines answered

The pandemic has been over us for over a year now and there are still doubts persisting about it especially on the vaccines

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2021, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 06:57 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In today's episode of "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, Dr Mahesh Kanth answers questions relating to the vaccines against Covid-19.

Welcome to All Thinks Covid. This is Sheetal and as we bring you the podcast while recording this we are in May 2021 and while India is in Phase-3 of its vaccination drive or campaign, there are still a surprising number of questions on vaccination and that is why we have decided to put together a comprehensive list of questions and not just put together but also answer them for the benefit of healthcare professionals, who might encounter these in their interactions with their patients, family and the larger community. To help us do this we have with us Dr Mahesh Kanth, who is part of Wipro and has had quite a career as a hospital administrator, has been part of the armed forces and now handles a Zila Parishad Covid hospital in Pune, this is the one which is in the Wipro Pune campus. He has been with this setup since its construction in May of last year (2020).

