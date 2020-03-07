This 8-yr-old Manipuri child activist turns down PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs invite on Twitter

Licypriya Kangujam, an eight-year-old child activist from Manipur, turned down PM Narendra Modi’s invite on Twitter with a scathing response that said, “Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice.”

Dear @narendramodi Ji,

Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/pjgi0TUdWa — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 6, 2020

The young activist has constantly been pushing for new laws to curb India's high pollution and rose to prominence as she spoke at the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 in Madrid in December 2019, urging governments to take immediate action on climate change and treat it as an emergency.



One of the most powerful picture of 2019.

Today I’m posting this again to remind @narendramodi ji that one young girl is requesting him for last many days, many months & many years to pass the climate law in India. Even @Europarl_EN did today. I want climate neutrality by 2030. pic.twitter.com/Ae0gm4xRWz — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 4, 2020

Modi’s tweet that Kangujam was referring to has been a hot topic among Twitterati inviting both praise and scorn from his followers and critics. On March 2, 2020 Modi posted a puzzling tweet that said, "this Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube" and that he would keep people posted about his plans, leading to speculations ranging from a country-wide social media ban or a digital detox for the PM.

However, Modi made himself clear in another tweet with a tagline #SheInspiresUs, where he said: "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us."