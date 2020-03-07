8-yr-old activist turns down PM’s #SheInspiresUs invite

This 8-yr-old Manipuri child activist turns down PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs invite on Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2020, 12:50pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 14:17pm ist
Eight-year-old Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur speaks at the Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain. (Credit: PTI)

Licypriya Kangujam, an eight-year-old child activist from Manipur, turned down PM Narendra Modi’s invite on Twitter with a scathing response that said, “Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice.”

 

The young activist has constantly been pushing for new laws to curb India's high pollution and rose to prominence as she spoke at the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 in Madrid in December 2019, urging governments to take immediate action on climate change and treat it as an emergency.
 

 

Modi’s tweet that Kangujam was referring to has been a hot topic among Twitterati inviting both praise and scorn from his followers and critics. On March 2, 2020 Modi posted a puzzling tweet that said, "this Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube" and that he would keep people posted about his plans, leading to speculations ranging from a country-wide social media ban or a digital detox for the PM.

However, Modi made himself clear in another tweet with a tagline #SheInspiresUs, where he said: "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
modi
Narendra Modi
PM Modi
PM twitter
Environmentalist
Social media
women activists
Women's Day
Comments (+)
 