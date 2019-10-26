Three men arrested following a shootout in Delhi

Three men, who were allegedly planning to kill two businessmen, were nabbed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following a shootout in northwest Delhi's Qutabgarh area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin, Vishal and Pravesh, who were members of the Gogi gang, they said.

Two of the three accused sustained bullet injuries in their hands and legs in the shootout, police said.

The three men were planning to kill two businessmen in Delhi's Kanjhawala and Narela area, they said

Further investigation is underway, police said.