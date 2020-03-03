'Tiger Zinda Hai': Former SP leader Amar Singh rubbishes rumours of his death

'Tiger Zinda Hai': Amar Singh rubbishes death rumours

PTI
  • Mar 03 2020, 18:08pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 18:52pm ist
Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. (PTI Photo)

Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled "Tiger Zinda Hai!!" on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon.

He said though many of his "well-wishers" want him dead, he is alive, awaiting surgery.

As compared to past medical issues, the present problem is nothing, he said in the video shot from his hospital bed.

He said once the procedure is over, he hopes to return to India at the earliest.

There were rumors on some social media platforms on Monday that Singh was dead. 

