Farmers’ protest: UP BJP MP calls Tikait a 'dacoit'

Tikait a ‘dacoit’, farmers’ protest receiving foreign funds: UP BJP MP

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws

PTI
PTI, Bahraich ,
  • Sep 20 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 15:46 ist
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (C). Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP from Bahraich Akshayavar Lal Gond has termed farm leader Rakesh Tikait a “dacoit” and alleged that the farmers’ agitation is receiving funds from abroad.

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws, which they fear will do away with the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday on the completion of BJP’s four-and-half-years of being in power in the state, Gond said, "(Rakesh) Tikait is a dacoit. There is no agitation by farmers. The protestors are not farmers, they are people from political parties who are motivated by 'Sikhistan' and Pakistan.”

“Money is coming from foreign countries including Canada. This money is for terror funding and agencies are probing it," he added.

Gond said people know the reality of the protesters.

"If the real farmers were protesting, then there would have been a shortage of food items. Vegetables, milk, foodgrains, and fruits would not have reached the markets," he said.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rakesh Tikait
farm laws
BJP
Farmers Protest
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

 