To attain 'moksha', BHU medical student takes 'Jal Samadhi' in Ganga

Hindus believe that they can attain 'moksha' (salvation) if their mortal remains were immersed in the sacred waters of the Ganga.

Navin Parashar, an MBBS student at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU), however, felt that he could attain salvation by killing himself.

Parashar allegedly undertook 'Jal Samadhi' (water grave) in the Ganga in the neighboring Mirzapur district, about 300 kilometres from Lucknow.

The medical student had gone missing from his hostel in BHU on June eight and a report was also lodged with the police in Varanasi. His body was found floating in the river near Chillah Ghat in Mirzapur on Sunday (June 14).

Police said on Monday (June 15) that preliminary investigation had revealed that Parashar had undertaken 'Jal Samadhi' in the river at a ghat near the famous Vindhyavasini Temple to attain 'salvation'.

''Parashar had turned to spirituality after coming into contact with some seers in Varanasi....he had also stopped talking to his friends and had bought religious and other books on occult sciences,'' said a senior police official in Varanasi.

The official said that the student spent a few days with some 'tantriks' (exorcists) in Varanasi before leaving for Vindhyavasini Temple.

Parashar, a few hours before embarking on 'Jal Samadhi', gave the key of his motorbike to a 'panda' (priest) and asked him to keep it saying that he would not need it anymore.

The CCTV footage showed him buying vermilion and some other things used in 'exorcism', the official said.