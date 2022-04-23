To stop transfers, UP teachers hold students hostage

In a shocking incident, two lady teachers of a girls' residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district allegedly held as many as 20 students hostage for several hours in a bid to force the authorities to cancel their transfer to other districts.

According to reports, the students were confined to the roof of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School and were rescued by police four hours later.

Manorama Mishra and Goldie Katiyar were upset after they received news of their transfer. ''The teachers tried to incite the students and asked them to protest against their transfer so that the authorities rescind the orders,'' a district education official in Lakhimpur Kheri said on Saturday.

The duo took around 20 students to the roof of the school after dinner at 7 pm and apprised them about their transfer. They locked the doors from outside and left the students there. Terrified students cried and shouted for help, drawing the attention of locals, who then informed the cops. The students were rescued around midnight, reports said.

District basic education officer Luxmikant Pandey said that a case was lodged with the police in this regard. The two lady teachers were charged with inciting the students and misbehaving with the warden.

He said that a departmental probe was also ordered. ''A four-member inquiry team has been constituted to probe the incident. We will terminate the services of the two teachers if they are found guilty,'' he added.

Check out DH's latest videos