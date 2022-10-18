IMD warns of tropical cyclone over Bay of Bengal

Tropical cyclone likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal, warns IMD

The system is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central Bay of Bengal

IANS
IANS, Bhubaneswar,
  • Oct 18 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 19:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a tropical cyclone is likely to form over the west central Bay of Bengal around October 23 or 24.

In a statement, the IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre said that cyclonic circulation formed over the south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood on Monday now lay over the north Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood.

Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, it said. The system is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west central Bay of Bengal subsequently, the Met Centre predicted.

There will be no major weather changes but there is a possibility of isolated rainfall activity over Odisha up to October 23 morning.

Speaking to reporters, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the prevailing weather system is likely to take the shape of a cyclone around October 23 or 24.

However, he said, "We have not predicted the intensity and possible area of landfall of the impending cyclone as it is yet to take the shape of a low-pressure area."

The IMD is closely monitoring the system, he added.

Under the influence of the above-mentioned anticipated system, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over deep sea areas of west central, adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is expected from October 22 morning.

So, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of west central, adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning onwards till further notice.

