Truck rams into Unnao rape victim's car; 2 dead, 3 hurt

The mother and aunt of the Unnao rape victim were killed, when a truck on Sunday smashed into their vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, about 80 kilometres from here.

The rape victim, her sister and her lawyer were seriously injured in the ''accident'' and were referred to the KG Medical University Hospital in the state capital.

The Unnao rape case had hogged the limelight last year after the victim accused the BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her and also torturing her family in a bid to stop her from approaching the police.

The victim had attempted self-immolation near chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in protest against the failure of the police to act against the lawmaker. The case was later handed over to the CBI. Senger was arrested and was currently lodged in jail.

While the police said that it was a case of a road accident, the victim's kin alleged ''conspiracy'' and suspected the involvement of the MLA's goons behind it.

Unnao rape case: Victim and 2 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, collided with a truck in Raebareli. More details waited. pic.twitter.com/n26TGoxpcK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

Advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, Junior of Advocate Mahendra Singh (lawyer of the victim in Unnao rape case): Victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. Victim's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries; the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/5svvG7vDBz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

According to the police sources here, the ''mishap'' occurred, when the victim was on way to meet his uncle, who was lodged in Raebareli jail in a different matter.

The victim had earlier apprehended threat to her and her family members' lives from the MLA and sought shifting of the trial of the case to a court outside Uttar Pradesh.

Her father, who had been arrested by the police on alleged ''trumped-up charges'', had died in the jail under mysterious circumstances last year.

The victim's father, who had allegedly been thrashed by Senger's brother and goons inside the police station in Unnao district after the family dared to lodge a complaint of rape, was arrested on a petty charge and sent to jail.

Six police personnel, including the then Station House Officer, were suspended on charges of laxity.

''The MLA can go to any extent to silence me and my family...I am scared...he should be sent to some other jail and the trial of the case should be held outside the state,'' she had said.