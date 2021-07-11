Two Al-Qaeda-supported terrorists arrested from Lucknow

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda module in Lucknow after it arrested two suspected terrorists, who had planned suicide attacks at crowded areas and recovered a huge quantity of explosive materials from them.

UP additional director general of police, law and order, Prashant Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that the two suspected terrorists, who were associated with Al Qaeda's Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind outfit, were identified as Minhaj Ahmed and Musheeruddin alias Musheer.

''They planned attacks at crowded places in the state capital and other cities in the state before the Independence Day... We are trying to find out about their accomplices and searches are being conducted at different places,'' Kumar said.

Also read: NIA conducts raids across Kashmir in ISIS module case

He also said that the nabbed terrorists were being handled from Peshawar and Quetta in Pakistan.

Police officials said that the suspects were nabbed from a house in the Kakori area, on the outskirts of the state capital.

''Bomb-making material and other explosives were recovered from the house,'' said another senior police officer.

He added that a pistol and IED were also recovered from the house of Minhaj.

The officials said that the terrorists planned to eliminate some prominent politicians. The ATS sleuths surrounded the area and conducted house to house searches.

''It is likely that some of their accomplices may have fled,'' the official added.