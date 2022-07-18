Two Army officers killed in accidental blast along LoC in J&K

Two Indian Army officers were killed while four others were injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region, officials said on Monday.

PRO Defence said the blast occurred along the LoC in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district late on Sunday night when the Army troops were performing their duties. In the incident, he said, six soldiers were injured.

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated by helicopter to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur, where two among them succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The slain were identified as Captain Anand and Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Bhagwan Singh. “A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” the Army PRO said.