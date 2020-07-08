Two civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Kupwara

2 civilians injured in Pak ceasefire violation in J&K

Two civilians were injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, the Army said.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district on 08 Jul 2020 in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons," an army official said.

The official said two civilians were injured in the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops.

"The Indian Army was giving a befitting response to the unprovoked aggression," he added. 

