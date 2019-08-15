UAPA amendments comes into effect

The amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that empowers the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists came into effect from Wednesday with the government issuing a notification.

Parliament had on August 2 passed the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2019 amid Opposition’s concerns that the bill could be misused and courts could strike it down as it violates the liberty of an individual.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2019 (28 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 14th August, 2019, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the gazette notification by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Besides designating individuals as terrorists, the amendments also empower Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when the case is investigated by it.

It also empowers an Inspector of NIA to probe the offences. Earlier, only an officer of rank of DySP or above could probe NIA cases.