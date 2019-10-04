UNDP, AIM, NITI Aayog launch prog for enterpreneurs

Niti Aayog, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Friday jointly launched a youth lab programme to accelerate social entrepreneurship and innovation among young entrepreneurs.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed among AIM, NITI Aayog and UNDP India to mark the launch of the programme, Youth Co:Lab, a release by UNDP said.

Under this, young entrepreneurs and innovators will get a chance to connect with governments, mentors, incubators and investors, who will help equip them with entrepreneurial skills.

The initiative will also convene a series of youth dialogues across several cities such as New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai to promote entrepreneurship across India.

The first phase of the programme will focus on six SDGs: gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, sustainable consumption and production, and SDG on climate action.