Cabinet approves PM MITRA parks with Rs 4,445 cr outlay

Union Cabinet approves setting up of 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel parks with Rs 4,445 cr outlay

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 06 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 16:24 ist
The textiles minister said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs. Reuters File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs.

The minister also informed that 10 states have already shown interest.

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Cabinet
Textiles
Textile industry
Piyush Goyal
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 