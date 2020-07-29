Unlock 3.0: MHA releases guidelines; night curfew to end

There will be no night curfew from August 1 and yoga schools and gymnasiums can open from August 5 while schools and colleges will remain shut throughout the next month, the government said in Unlock 3.0 issued on Wednesday.

The wait for starting operations of Metro and international flights, barring those under ‘Vande Bharat’ and those permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will take more time, as it remains suspended.

So will be a visit to cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls, according to the guidelines that will come into effect from August 1. There has been pressure from cinema hall owners and multiplex operators to allow the functioning of these facilities with 50% capacity and other restrictions.

With states and union territories expressing reservations about opening educational institutes, the guidelines issued by the MHA said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. Several states had been hesitant to open schools with many indicating that they could think of allowing institutions to function only in September.

However, the MHA has now allowed yoga institutes and gymnasiums to start opening from August 5 for which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be issuing Standard Operating Procedure.

In a measure that could provide relief to the common man, restrictions imposed on the movement of individuals during 10 PM and 5 AM (night curfew) have also been removed.

Independence Day celebrations at national, state, district, sub-division, municipal and panchayat levels and at home functions will be allowed with social distancing norms in place and by following health protocols.

Lockdown measures in containment zones will be strictly enforced while all kinds of large gatherings -- social, political, religious, academic, cultural and others -- are continued to be in the negative list.

According to the order, states have been given powers to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary based on their assessment of the situation.

"However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the order said.

Wearing face covers in public places continue to be in place while shops will ensure physical distancing among customers. The earlier restriction of allowing only five customers at a time in smaller shops has been lifted.

The restriction of the number of guests at marriages and funerals remains at 50 and 20 respectively.

For offices, the guidelines said that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Staggering of work/business hours should be followed at offices, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

"Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes," the order added.